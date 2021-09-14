Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 570.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,541 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

QRTEA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

