Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $273.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.25. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,333 shares of company stock worth $6,609,376 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

