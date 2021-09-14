Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after buying an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

CXP stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

