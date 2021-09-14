Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.57 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

ATRA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $283,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

