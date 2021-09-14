Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 109,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

