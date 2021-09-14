Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Open Lending by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

LPRO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

