Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 452,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock worth $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

SPPI opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $367.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

