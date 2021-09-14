Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,692 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

