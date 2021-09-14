Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 60,995 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AQUA opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

