Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 60,995 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after buying an additional 1,139,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

