Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,859 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of MarineMax worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

