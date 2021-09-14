Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.03 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,087,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,043,000 after buying an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

