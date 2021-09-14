Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.13 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $223.71 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

