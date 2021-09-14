Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

