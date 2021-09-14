Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.