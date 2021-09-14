Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

