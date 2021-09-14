Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

