Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 60,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,582,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $495.51 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.