Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 60,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,582,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $495.51 million for the quarter.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

