JustBet Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $321.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.