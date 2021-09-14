Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 51,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 10,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

