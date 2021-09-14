Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter worth about $2,005,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,338,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

