Mizuho Lowers Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Neutral

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KDMN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

