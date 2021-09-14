Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Down 6.2%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 49,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 68,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

KHOTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.