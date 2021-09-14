Kalata Price Tops $0.58 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Kalata has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $8.67 million and $3.79 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

