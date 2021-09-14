Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $281.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.99. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 213.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.