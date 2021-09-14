Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:KAPE opened at GBX 401.55 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of £898.81 million and a P/E ratio of 38.62. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

