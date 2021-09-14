Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:KAPE opened at GBX 401.55 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of £898.81 million and a P/E ratio of 38.62. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).
About Kape Technologies
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.