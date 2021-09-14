Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $400.00

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 3032102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.56 ($4.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £881.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 341.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.48.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

