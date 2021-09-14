KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Tops $284.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 75.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $284.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 86.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006082 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00050447 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

