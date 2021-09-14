Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $684.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

