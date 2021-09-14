Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $31.06

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.06, but opened at $32.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have commented on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $684.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,929,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
