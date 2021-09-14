Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $110,596.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00121015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00179287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,085.31 or 1.00016146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07147759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00865311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.