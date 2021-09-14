Katrina Marie Kramer Philp Purchases 3,468 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of PDEX stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.42%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
