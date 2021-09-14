Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) versus PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Financial Contrast

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PureTech Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PureTech Health and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureTech Health and Kazia Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $11.77 million 116.13 $5.99 million $0.02 2,385.00 Kazia Therapeutics $710,000.00 189.87 -$8.37 million ($1.30) -8.00

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Kazia Therapeutics. Kazia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PureTech Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PureTech Health and Kazia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

PureTech Health presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.14%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.46%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Kazia Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

