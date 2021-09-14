Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.42

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $242.48 million and $22.70 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

