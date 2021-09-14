Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 123,086 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.