Kelly Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 235 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 211,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kelly Services by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

KELYA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,246. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

