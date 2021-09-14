Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €93.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 35.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €144.60 ($170.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €160.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -82.39.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

