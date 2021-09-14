Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €67.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.84 ($76.28).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €52.82 ($62.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.36 and its 200 day moving average is €55.35. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

