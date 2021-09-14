Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. 151,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,289. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.79. Kering has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

