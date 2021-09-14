Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 2,376,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,086. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

