KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KEY stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

