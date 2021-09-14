KeyCorp Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $398.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Shares of ZM traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.61. 192,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,439. The company has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average is $341.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,540 shares of company stock valued at $103,423,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

