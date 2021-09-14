KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $6,900.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00078778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00122298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.70 or 0.99932064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.45 or 0.07263304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.77 or 0.00899502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

