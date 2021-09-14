KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 4,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.88% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

