Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $738.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

