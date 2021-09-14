Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 1,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $769.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.