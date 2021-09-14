Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $246,642.89

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $246,642.89 and approximately $157,819.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

