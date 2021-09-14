Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Down 0.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.02. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

