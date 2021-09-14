Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.21 and a one year high of C$13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total value of C$99,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,626 shares in the company, valued at C$827,235.64.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.