Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $153.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.80 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

