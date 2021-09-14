KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,293,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 662,901 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.00% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,379,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. 119,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

